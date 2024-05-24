Selangor FC: Don’t speculate on Ahmad Khuzaimi’s house burglary

SHAH ALAM: Selangor FC are asking the public not to make assumptions or speculate regarding a burglary at the home of the team’s defender Ahmad Khuzaimi Piee yesterday.

In a statement today, the club said that the case should be fully handed over to the police to carry out the investigation.

It said the club is aware of the incident and a police report had been made.

“The incident caused Ahmad Khuzaimi to suffer losses of valuables, but he and his family were safe and did not suffer any physical injuries.

“The club is disappointed with what happened and strongly condemns any form of crime in this country,“ according to the statement posted on Selangor FC’s Facebook.

Selangor FC also pray for the safety and well-being of Ahmad Khuzaimi and his family and hope that the perpetrators would be caught and brought to justice.

Yesterday, Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim reportedly said police were hunting for two suspects in the burglary at Ahmad Khuzaimi’s house who made off with a motorcycle and four bags of various brands belonging to the victim.

According to Mohd Iqbal, the police’s initial investigation found that one of the suspects, who was believed to be using a white multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), escaped on a Yamaha Y15R motorcycle belonging to the footballer.

Earlier, Ahmad Khuzaimi shared a police report in his social media account on a burglary at his residence and he lost a motorcycle, four bags of various brands and an international passport.

According to Ahmad Khuzaimi, he realised the incident as soon as he returned from a training session at 9pm after finding that the front and back gates of the house were open.