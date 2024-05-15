Selangor has the highest number of sexual crimes cases in Malaysia: Bukit Aman

PETALING JAYA: Selangor recorded the highest number of cases involving sexual-related offences in the country for the past three years.

Bukit Aman sexual, women and child investigation division principal assistant director Siti Kamsiah Hassan said among the recorded cases include molestation, incest, child pornography and sexual communication.

She said the statistics were based on the state’s high population in comparison to other states..

“Selagor’s location which borders other states such as Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur and Pahang is a contributing factor to the crime statistics followed by Johor.

“The wider internet connectivity, population density and economic factors also drive the increase of sexual crimes,” she told Sinar Harian following a dialogue session with the people at the Selangor police contingent headquarters, today.

Siti Kamsiah further said 90% of sexual crimes involve locals.

“There are cases involving foreigners. For instance, molest cases at petrol stations and at public transport hubs involve foreigners who have settled down here.

“While there are also cases involving tourists, in terms of percentage, locals remain the highest of offenders,” she said.

She said most offenders behind sexual crimes and their victims were often known to each other.

“Anyone can potentially become the victim as most offenders are known to them as their family members, friends or teachers.

“It is difficult to gauge a sexual crime offender through their looks or character, or their manner in attracting or gaining their victims’ trust,” she said.

According to her, the B40 group are among the highest category involved in sexual offences based on recently obtained statistics.