Selangor MMEA foils bid to smuggle syabu worth RM1.32 mln

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) of Selangor arrested an Indonesian man and seized about 40.37 kilogrammes (kg) of suspected syabu worth an estimated RM1.32 million in a raid on the Sekinchan Fishermen’s Jetty in Sabak Bernam at 8.30 pm on Tuesday (Jan 27).

Selangor MMEA director Maritime Captain Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh said the arrest was made by the intelligence unit and the search team from KM Bagan Datuk through a special operation after inspecting a local fisherman’s boat at the jetty.

“During the inspection, three unidentified men jumped into the water and escaped while the 44-year-old Indonesian man, who was high on drugs, was arrested and failed to produce any valid identification documents.

“Upon inspecting the boat, the team found two gunny sacks stored in the fish storage compartment of the boat. The two sacks contained 38 packages of Chinese tea suspected to be syabu believed to be smuggled out,” he said in a statement.

He said the Indonesian man, the boat and the drugs were taken to the Selangor Maritime Headquarters and the case is being investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Immigration Act 1959/63.

He described the seizure and arrest as a big success in a bid to eradicate smuggling activities. - Bernama