KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia achieved their target of reaching the final in the quadrant event after beating South Korea 2-0 in a tense match at the Sepak Takraw Asian Cup 2025 at Stadium Titiwangsa here today.

Fuelled by strong support from the home crowd, Muhammad Afifuddin Mohd Razali, Amirul Zazwan Amir, Norfaizzul Abd Razak and Muhammad Shahalril Aiman Halim put Malaysia on the right footing by taking the first set at 15-13.

South Korea tried to force a decider but a service error at the net handed Malaysia a 15-8 victory, sealing the straight-sets win.

The result sees Mohammad Zulkarnain Abdul Rahman’s men book a spot in tonight’s final against Japan, who stunned Sepaktakraw World Cup runners-up Vietnam 15-12, 15-11 in the other semi-final.

National left apit Norfaizzul said the team’s progress to the final was the result of collective effort.

“Alhamdulillah, we made it to the final, and I was quite surprised by Vietnam’s defeat to Japan because we know they’re the more experienced side in the quadrant event.

“Regardless, we will take the right approach and not underestimate Japan, especially since we’ve already faced them in the group stage,” he told reporters after the semi-final match.