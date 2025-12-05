CHUKAI: A total of 2,361 wild animals were reported to have been killed by vehicle collisions throughout the country from 2020 to today.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said Pahang was the state with the highest recorded roadkills with 765 animals, followed by Perak (478 animals), Kelantan (224 animals), Terengganu (201 animals), and Negeri Sembilan (187 animals).

“If we look at species, elephants recorded eight deaths, one in 2020, two each in 2021 and 2024, and this year there has been three deaths (including the death of the baby elephant that went viral yesterday).

“There has been a slight increase for Malayan Tiger deaths, with no deaths recorded in 2020 till 2022, one in 2023, three in 2024, and one so far this year,” he told reporters after a vehicle enforcement operation here today.

The government has and is currently conducting various initiatives to curb wildlife road kills, including an increased allocation of RM250 million this year to enable state governments to increase the area of their forest reserves, and also creating more elephant sanctuaries in Johor, Pahang, Perak and Terengganu.

A video of a baby elephant killed by a container lorry and an adult elephant believed to be its mother trying to move the lorry to save the baby went viral yesterday on social media.

In other developments, Nik Nazmi said as of March this year, 90,024 vehicles were inspected under Ops Gerak and from that total, 248 compounds were issued for various offences.

Ops Gerak was conducted to step up enforcement on motor vehicles to ensure compliance in terms of exhaust emissions and noise levels to curb air pollution due to vehicle emissions.

“In today’s operation, 21 vehicles were inspected, including diesel and petrol lorries, petrol vans and motorcycles, and from the total one vehicle was issued a notice over excessive noise,” he said.

On the uncertain hot and dry weather conditions that are expected to last till middle or end of May, Nik Nazmi said they would hold talks with various ministries and departments to coordinate all actions.

He also voiced his intentions to hold talks with his ASEAN counterparts on various matters, including hot weather and climate change.