Selangor Sultan grants audience to Nga

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah granted an audience to Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, here on Friday.

The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), in a statement, said that during the 90-minute audience, the Sultan of Selangor ordered that all Malaysians remain united and join hands to revive the economy so that the country is respected by the world.

Sultan Sharafuddin also expressed concern about the development in Selangor, said Nga in the same statement.

“Apart from implementing policies under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, Sultan Sharafuddin also said that the Selangor government is intensifying efforts in the renewable energy industry sector, including the development of solid waste to energy (WTE) plants as well as the development of the green economy.

“Currently, the Selangor government is studying to adopt the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672) with the federal government to ensure more efficient, sustainable, effective solid waste management,” Nga said.

He added that if the Selangor government agrees to adopt Act 672, it will be the eighth state to do so. - Bernama