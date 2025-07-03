Senior GLC manager arrested in Sabah for alleged RM16,000 bribery

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a senior manager from a government-linked company (GLC) in Sabah for allegedly soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to RM16,000. The suspect, a man in his 50s, was detained after presenting himself at the Sabah MACC office to provide a statement.

According to a source, the offence is believed to have occurred last year, with the suspect receiving multiple bank transfers totaling RM16,000. “The payments were allegedly made as an inducement for securing repair works in several locations across Sabah,“ the source said.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy confirmed the arrest, stating that the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009. The suspect is expected to be brought before the Kota Kinabalu Magistrate’s Court for a remand application.