Set up special panel to tackle Sungai Linggi pollution issue - Exco

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government has been told to set up a special committee to address the pollution of Sungai Linggi, near here, which frequently affects the water supply to residents, especially in Port Dickson.

Choo Ken Hwa (PH-Lukut) said the committee should comprise elected representatives and the relevant departments and agencies to study the matter in detail, thus, assuring the community that rivers in the state could be better maintained.

He said that without better protection for the rivers, which are sources of raw water, it would have an adverse effect on the lives of the residents, who rely on the river as their main source of water supply.

“This is not Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan’s problem because they have carried out their duty, just that this is a raw water problem, a Sungai Linggi water problem, 80 per cent of users in Port Dickson and Lukut use water from Sungai Linggi.

“We must strive to resolve this matter, If the river is contaminated with diesel as what happened yesterday, everyone won’t get water supply, it can threaten national security and jeopardise human lives. So, please work as a team,” he said.

He said this when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address at the 15th Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly here today.

He explained that since becoming the area’s elected representative in 2018, he has received over 50 complaints about water supply disruptions, which goes to show how crucial it is for a committee to be set up to resolve the issue.

Datuk Saiful Yazan Sulaiman (BN-Johol), meanwhile, asked the state government to look at the potential of other districts to be developed as the choice destination among local and foreign investors and not just focus on Seremban and Port Dickson as the only industrial hubs.

He said this was because when an industrial location involving a major company is established in other districts, including in Johol, it would then create job opportunities for locals whether as labourers or executive-level and highly-skilled workers.

“We must take advantage of Johor’s proximity to Melaka, in addition to its near-perfect infrastructure facilities. The state government must diligently promote Johor to investors so that they will be interested in investing in the district,” he said.

Opposition leader Mohamad Hanifah Abu Baker (PN-Labu), meanwhile, urged the state government to consider increasing the allowance of imams statewide so that they can focus on boosting activities in mosques.

“How can we make the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir’s desire to make mosques and surau a place to further spread the message of Islam if the allowance for imams is only RM800? So, I ask that this matter be considered,” he said.

He also wanted all government incentives to reach the relevant groups and every elected representative to ensure everyone is not left out from receiving these incentives.

The state assembly sitting continues tomorrow.