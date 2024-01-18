Seven including police inspector held over abduction probe

SEREMBAN: A police inspector is among seven individuals arrested on suspicion of being involved in the abduction of a Bangladeshi man on Jan 10.

Seremban district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the arrest was made following a report lodged by the victim’s brother, 32, at about 1 am on the same day that his 27-year-old brother, an electrical wiring contract worker, was kept confined by a group of men in a house.

“The victim was said to be in debt to one of the men and was ordered to pay RM25,000 or be beaten.

“The police then raided a house in Mambau and rescued the victim at 10.30 pm, the next day,” he said in a statement here tonight.

He said the arrest of six suspects, aged between 31 and 57, three of whom were locals and the other three Bangladeshis, also revealed the involvement of a police officer with the rank of inspector.

Arifai said the 57-year-old police officer was then arrested in Perak at about 11.15 am on Jan 12 to assist in the investigation.

“All suspects are being remanded for seven days until tomorrow according to Section 363 of the Penal Code,” he said.–Bernama