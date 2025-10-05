PASIR MAS: In a bold step toward strengthening racial harmony, the Ministry of National Unity has launched a more comprehensive initiative, the flagship Malaysia MADANI Unity Tour, anchored on the principles of the Rukun Negara.

Speaking at the state-level 2025 Unity Week Celebration (SMP) here today, the ministry’s deputy secretary-general, Mohamad Sobri Mat Daud, said that a wide array of ongoing and upcoming programmes will aim to foster a deeper sense of unity across Malaysia’s diverse society.

“At the heart of every programme we implement are three key values - Understanding, Respect, and Acceptance.

“Through these values, we hope Malaysians can continue to create beautiful moments of unity and preserve the harmony and well-being of our communities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Sobri said that SMP also serves as a continuous initiative to educate and nurture Malaysian society in the values of acceptance, mutual respect, and civic responsibility, under the theme “Harmony in Diversity”, celebrating the beauty of racial, cultural, and religious plurality.

He said that Kelantan, often recognised for its strong cultural identity, also offers a unique example of how diverse communities - each with their own customs and traditions - can live harmoniously and celebrate one another’s heritage.

Prior to this, the Ministry of National Unity announced that Penang has been selected as the host for the national-level SMP, scheduled to take place from July 16 to 20.

The SMP series had so far been held in Melaka, Kedah, with upcoming stops in Pahang (May 9-11), Johor (May 16-18), Perlis (June 14-15), Terengganu (June 19-21), Sabah (June 28-29), Penang (July 16-20), Sarawak (July 25-27), Negeri Sembilan (Aug 2-3), Kuala Lumpur (Aug 8-10), Labuan (Aug 16-17), Selangor (Aug 22-24), Putrajaya (Sept 12-14) and Perak (Sept 26-28).