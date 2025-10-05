KOTA KINABALU: The National Audit Department is strengthening its role in community development by adopting a village and school near Tuaran this year under the MADANI Adopted Village and MADANI Adopted School programmes.

The department announced that the Kampung Topokon and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Topokon were the respective village and school involved in the programes, with allocations of RM1 million and RM100,000.

Auditor-General Datuk Seri Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi chaired the coordination meeting between various federal and state government agencies at Wisma Audit Sabah here today.

“Following its successful implementation in 2024, the government has expanded the programme to 200 villages throughout the country in 2025. The effort is in line with the whole-of-government approach that stresses on cross-agency cooperation to ensure quick and efficient service delivery to the public,’ the department said in a statement today, adding that the Auditor-General presented appointment letters to departments and agencies involved during the meeting.

The scope of the adopted school programme would focus on upgrading the canteen to provide a safer and comfortable dining environment for pupils, while the adopted village programme would have four main areas including upgrading the multipurpose hall, the futsal and open basketball courts, school facilities and community programmes.

The MADANI Adopted Village programme is an initiative announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when he presented the Budget 2024 and is aimed at bridging the gap of basic facilities between rural and urban areas, as well as improve the socioeconomic wellbeing of rural communities.