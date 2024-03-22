Six Chinese nationals nabbed over online investment scam

SEREMBAN: Six Chinese nationals were arrested for allegedly being involved in online investment fraud during a raid in Seremban 2, two days ago.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof (pix) said all six men, aged between 27 and 36, have been remanded for four days starting yesterday.

Also seized during the raid were 14 mobile phones, one computer set, one laptop, a printer and 14 mobile prepaid cards.

“Investigations revealed that this syndicate has been operating since early March and used a house as a ‘calling centre’ for investment activities through the ‘Pinduoduo’ and ‘QQ’ applications, targeting Chinese nationals,” he said in a statement today.

According to Ahmad Dzaffir, the syndicate’s modus operandi involved luring victims to participate in gold and pharmaceutical investment schemes purportedly existing in China.

He said victims were promised high returns but once the investments were made, the syndicate provided various excuses to evade payment, ultimately cutting off contact with the victims.

The case is being investigated under Sections 420 and 120 (b) of the Penal Code and Section6(1) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963. -Bernama