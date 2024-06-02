Six including five police officers nabbed while processing ketum

MELAKA: Six men, including five police officers, were arrested at a house in Alor Gajah, while processing ketum water last night.

Melaka police chief, Datuk Zainol Samah, said that all the suspects, including two senior police officers, aged 31 to 55, were arrested by a team of officers and members from Bukit Aman’s Department of Integrity and Standards Compliance (JIPS), at about 11.30 last night.

He said that the raiding team seized 5.2 litres of ketum water, packed into several bottles and wrapped in plastic, in addition to a pair of Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) operational uniforms and a bowl.

“All the police officers arrested are attached to the Melaka contingent police headquarters (IPK), and we will ensure that the investigation is carried out transparently and will never compromise with any police officer involved in a breach of discipline which could have negative implications for the good name of the PDRM.

“This kind of operation will continue to be carried out by the PDRM in cleaning up any negative elements from spreading, so that appropriate action can be taken against police officers involved in activities which can affect the credibility and confidence of the community in the PDRM,“ he said in a statement here. today.

He said that the remand application for the six suspects will be made today, and the case will be investigated under Section 30(2) of the Poisons Act 1952, and can be punished under Section 30(5) of the same law. –Bernama