Ten reports against GISBH over unpaid wages, says IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have received 10 reports from employees of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) alleging they were not paid any wages during their employment at the company’s premises nationwide.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, stated that investigations revealed the incidents occurred between 2013 and this year, involving victims aged between 14 and 20, in Miri, Sarawak; Rawang, Selangor; and Alor Setar, Kedah.

He added that the company also failed to provide allowances to the affected workers.

“These victims (followers) can be classified as forced labour under Section 90B of the Employment Act 1995,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

Razarudin added that the reports were filed after authorities urged GISBH victims of labour exploitation to come forward.

On Sept 8, the Johor Labour Court ordered GISBH to pay RM23,100 to a former employee who had not received any wages during their employment with the company.

The victim had claimed unpaid wages amounting to RM114,000 for the period between January and December 2020, and RM95,000 for January to December 2021, totalling RM209,000.