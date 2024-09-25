Lenggong has potential to be developed as extreme sports tourism destination - Saarani

LENGGONG, famous for its history and natural panorama, has the potential to be turned into an extreme sports tourism destination in the country.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the hosting of the Rimba Raid Lenggong 2024, with the motorcycling event having attracted 270 participants from 25 countries, is proof that the hilly location has the potential to be developed specifically for global extreme sports enthusiasts.

“I was told that the eight previous annual Rimba Raid events were held at Kuala Tahan in Pahang, but the organiser chose Lenggong as the site for this year’s ninth edition.

“This shows how Lenggong is fast gaining the attention of global motorsports enthusiasts, thus providing a wider opportunity to introduce the various extraordinary attractions found here,” he said at the Rimba Raid Lenggong 2024 grand dinner at the Tasik Raban Resort here today.

Also present were Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah and state Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee.

Saarani said the presence of so many extreme sports enthusiasts would also open wider opportunities for local traders and entrepreneurs to introduce their products and services.

He also hopes that all Rimba Raid Lenggong 2024 participants will prioritise safety and make the event a platform to instil the spirit of sportsmanship.

“May the Rimba Raid Lenggong continue to grow bigger and more exciting, attracting more racers from all over the world and bringing more benefits to the locals,” he said.

The five-day Rimba Raid Lenggong 2024, which began today, is a motorcycling event recognised as the longest in Asia, involving a 300-kilometre route through the 130-million-year-old forest.

The event comprises three categories - MasterClass A, Class B and Class C.