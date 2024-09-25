Kedah to channel aid of RM1,000 to each flood-affected household head

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah government has assured that all household heads (KIR) affected by the floods and relocated to relief centres (PPS) will receive the RM1,000 assistance as promised.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said that a total of 3,517 KIR will benefit from this aid, involving an allocation of over RM3.5 million.

“Most of the payments have been distributed through the Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) and managed by district officials at the PPS,” he said after chairing an exco meeting today.

“If the flood victims have returned home from the PPS, we will locate them, as all data and information about the PPS occupants are available at their respective district PKOB.”

He said that additional assistance will be provided by the Kedah Zakat Board (LZNK), which has agreed to repair damaged homes but depending on the extent of damage and for not more than RM15,000.

“As of yesterday, over 700 homes have been reported damaged across Kedah,“ he said.

Muhammad Sanusi further noted that for flood victims who were affected but did not relocate to PPS, or for those whose homes were damaged by the storm, they can still apply for assistance to repair their residences. However, they must first file a police report and provide supporting evidence.

Meanwhile, he also that a total of 2,986 hectares of agricultural land had been affected by the floods in Kedah, involving 999 farmers.

“The estimated total loss for the agricultural sector, including padi, exceeds RM10 million. The estimated loss of padi alone is RM8.2 million, with the remainder affecting other agrofoods such as chillies and mushrooms, as well as farm infrastructure and roads,“ he added.

The number of flood victims in Kedah has decreased to 2,942 individuals from 939 families as of 4 pm today, a drop from 5,454 individuals from 1,745 families this morning.

According to the Disaster Info report from the Social Welfare Department (JKM), all victims from the four affected districts are being housed in 20 PPS.