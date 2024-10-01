Slight drop in number of flood victims recorded in Johor and Pahang

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees at 76 relief centres in Johor and Pahang dropped to 9,215 this afternoon from 9,780 recorded at noon today.

According to a report on the latest flood situation issued by the National Disaster Command Centre, National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), there are 7,714 evacuees at 53 relief centres in six districts of Johor comprising 4,471 evacuees accommodated at 26 relief centres in Kota Tinggi, Johor Bahru (1,716) at 12 centres, Kluang (1,308) at nine centres, Segamat (107) at four centres and one each in Kulai (90) and Pontian (22).

In Pahang, the number of evacuees taking shelter at 23 relief centres in three districts dropped to 1,501 compared to 1,549 at 23 centres at noon comprising 11 PPS each in Pekan and Rompin plus one PPS in Maran.

Meanwhile, observations at the Drainage and Irrigation Department Telemetry Station show that several rivers are at danger levels, including Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi and Kulai as well as Sungai Endau in Kluang.

In Pahang, Sungai Pahang in Maran, Bera, Pekan, Kuantan and Sungai Rompin (Rompin) are also at the danger level and so are Sungai Perak (Hulu Perak); Sungai Arau in Arau, Perlis: Sungai Terengganu in Hulu Terengganu and Sungai Batang Sadong in (Kuching), Sarawak.

The report also said 56 roads were closed due to floods, damaged or collapsed bridges and landslides.

The affected roads include Jalan Serengkam and Jalan Kampung Serangkam-Bak Bak in Maran, Pahang: Jalan Johor Bahru-Endau, Kota Tinggi in Johor and Jalan Bukit Jugra in Kuala Langat, Selangor. -Bernama