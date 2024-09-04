Smooth traffic on major highways this morning

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on several major highways was reported to be smooth as of 8 am today, with no significant congestion observed.

A spokesperson from the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said the traffic situation at the Jalan Duta Toll Plaza (northbound), Sungai Besi Toll Plaza (southbound) and Gombak Toll Plaza (east coastbound) was under control.

“However, we expect an increase in the number of vehicles today as people make last-minute journeys back to their hometowns,” he told Bernama today.

Traffic on the KL-Karak Highway (KLK), East Coast Expressway 1 (LPT1), LPT2 and West Coast Expressway (WCE) was also reported to be smooth this morning.

The LLM spokesperson said accidents were reported in certain areas along several major highways, but they have since been resolved.

Meanwhile, PLUS Trafik’s official X account announced the activation of SmartLane in several locations to facilitate traffic flow.

The locations include KM4.5 to KM1.9 southbound from Setia Tropika to Pasir Gudang, KM0.4 to KM6.0 northbound from Pandan to Kempas, and KM19 to KM27 between Senai and Kulai.-Bernama