Special Aidilfitri aid for Kelantan, Kedah, Perlis, Negeri Sembilan civil servants

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government today announced a special Aidilfitri aid of RM500 for state civil servants on Grade 56 and below.

Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud (pix) said the payment of the special aid would be made before Tuesday and would involve a sum of RM5.3 million.

“A RM250 special aid would be given to political appointees including councillors, penghulu, armalah development coordinators, pondok teachers, Quran teachers and sewing teachers.

“It’s in recognition of the service and dedication to excellence of the civil servants in discharging their duties well,” he told a press conference in Kota Darulnaim here.

Mohd Nassuruddin also announced Tuesday April 9 as an occasional holiday in conjunction with Aidilfitri.

Meanwhile, in Alor Setar, KEDAH, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor announced that the state government will make a RM500 special Aidilfitri payment to the 5,221 civil servants in the state on Monday.

“This would involve a financial implication of RM2.61 million,” he told a press conference after chairing the meeting of the state executive council here.

Muhammad Sanusi said a total of 2,335 chairmen and secretaries of the Village Head Council (MKK) would receive Aidilfitri aid of RM200 which would also be paid on Monday and it would involve a financial implication of RM467,000.

In Kangar, PERLIS, Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said the state government agreed to give a Raya bonus of RM500 to state civil servants on Grade 56 and below, and RM250 to state government pensioners.

The payments will be made before Aidilfitri, he said after chairing the state executive council meeting here.

He said the payments which would also be granted to contract staff would involve a financial allocation of RM650,000.

In Seremban, NEGERI SEMBILAN Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the state government will make a RM500 special payment to more than 6,000 civil servants in the state on Friday.

He said the assistance was to help ease the financial burden of state civil servants including staff of statutory bodies and local authorities (PBT) as they prepare for Aidilfitri. -Bernama