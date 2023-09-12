Spirit of unity takes centre stage at MADANI Fun Run

KUALA LUMPUR: Participants in the ‘MADANI Fun Run’, held on the grounds of the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here, were not only togged up in traditional Malay costumes such as the ‘baju kurung’ and ‘baju kebaya’ for women while the men their Malay attire complete with the ‘songkok’, but there were those who came in other ethnic wear representing the various communities in the country.

This was the uniqueness of the MADANI Fun Run, themed traditional, involving some 2,500 participants. The event was held in conjunction with the three-day MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme which began yesterday (Dec 8).

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim flagged off the run at about 7.30 am today. Events such as aerobics and zumba were also held on the sidelines.

One of the participants in the run, Adal Adong, 43, an Iban from Bintulu, Sarawak said the run served as a best medium in sharing culture of all communities in the country.

“There are costumes we wear that not everyone is familiar with. So, this is the time (during the run) to showcase these costumes to other people,“ said Adal, who dressed in a full Iban regalia.

Mazli Kamar, 43, from Sungai Buloh, Selangor dressed in full Punjabi regalia which was borrowed from an Indian friend.

“This is the first time that I have taken part in such a run. I feel happy and proud to showcase our traditional clothes,“ said Mazli, who was accompanied by eight family members all garbed in traditional Malay outfits.

Nur Maizanqistina Md Radzi, 41, from Kajang, Selangor believes that such events are not only aimed at raising cultural dignity but also fostering the spirit of fitness and sportsmanship among Malaysians.

“This type of run is rarely held. After this, maybe it should be done periodically because it can indirectly foster unity among the races,“ said Nur Maizanqistina, who wore a modern baju kurung.

Stevie Sebol, 38, from Tuaran, Sabah said the programme succeeded in fostering the spirit of unity among the races in Malaysia.

“As I was running, I noticed people from the various communities interacting with one another. It was very heartening to see,“ said Stevie, an officer at the Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry here.

The MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme, held from 9 am to 10 pm daily, focuses on three components namely the MADANI Government’s One Year Achievement Showcase, the people’s touchpoint services and the People’s Wellbeing Initiatives.–Bernama