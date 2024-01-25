Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Kuching set to be completed by mid-year

KUCHING: The construction of the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Jalan Batu Lintang here is expected to be completed by June or July.

President of Sri Maha Mariamman Temple Association Kuching, Shankar Ram Asnani said the temple has a five-storey high ‘Raja Gopuram’ or entrance tower.

“It will be the tallest ‘Raja Gopuram’ structure in Borneo, second in Malaysia,” he said after the Thaipusam celebration at the temple here today, adding that construction work, which began in 2019, is about 65 to 70 per cent completed.

“June or July (this year the construction is expected to be completed)... while the decorations and paintings may be (completed in) August,“ he said.

He added that Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg gave about RM2.3 million to help them build the temple, which is expected to cost about RM3.7 million. - Bernama