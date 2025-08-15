Hannah Yeoh files bankruptcy notice against Kamarul Zaman for unpaid damages

KUALA LUMPUR: Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh has initiated bankruptcy proceedings against Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) lecturer Dr Kamarul Zaman Yusoff for unpaid defamation damages exceeding RM400,000.

The High Court had ordered Kamarul Zaman to compensate Yeoh RM400,000 in damages and RM80,000 in costs for defamatory remarks made eight years ago.

Yeoh’s lawyer, Sangeet Kaur Deo, confirmed the bankruptcy notice was filed on July 9 but could not be served directly to Kamarul Zaman.

The court subsequently approved alternative service methods, including newspaper advertisements, on July 29.

Kamarul Zaman has since applied to stay the court’s decision pending an appeal at the Court of Appeal.

The stay application hearing is scheduled for August 28, allowing Yeoh to enforce the judgment in the meantime.

On May 30, Judge Datuk Aliza Sulaiman ruled in Yeoh’s favour, dismissing Kamarul Zaman’s claim that she lacked legal standing to sue.

The defamation case stemmed from Facebook posts in 2017 where Kamarul Zaman accused Yeoh of promoting Christianity through her political role.

He cited her autobiography, “Becoming Hannah: A Personal Journey,“ as alleged proof of a Christian agenda to influence Malaysia.

Kamarul Zaman denied the posts were defamatory, maintaining his statements were justified. - Bernama