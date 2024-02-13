Sri Sabah Flats fire victims to move to transit homes Thursday - Dr Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: All 16 victims from five families affected by the recent fire incident at the Sri Sabah Flats will be relocated to transit homes at the Sri Johor Flats, Cheras, this Thursday.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said that all victims can reside in the transit homes for a period of six months to three years.

“Those who own a house can stay in the transit homes for six months, while renters are allowed to occupy the transit homes for three years,” she told reporters after visiting the victims at the temporary evacuation centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Cheras here today.

Also present were Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad.

A total of RM7,300 in cash donations and basic necessities were distributed to the five families involved in the incident.

“The JWP (Department of Federal Territories) have contributed RM5,000, DBKL RM1,000, Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary service centre RM1,000 and the Department of Social Welfare RM300,” she said.

Last Sunday, a total of five units on the 17th floor of Block 70 in the Sri Sabah Flats, Cheras, were destroyed in a fire believed to be caused by electrical wiring issues.

Meanwhile, Dr Wan Azizah suggested that the fire department should conduct public education to enhance fire preparedness.

“Such education should include guidance on what to do in case of a fire, which fire extinguisher the public can use to contain the fire as quickly as possible,” she said. - Bernama