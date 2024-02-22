State funeral for Abdul Taib today

KUCHING: The state funeral for the former Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud will take place today.

This morning, Abdul Taib’s remains were brought to the State Legislative Assembly building, where members of the public, dignitaries and Cabinet members can pay their last respects between 8 am and 11.30 am.

The funeral prayer is scheduled to be held afterwards at the Demak Mosque near his residence followed by the state burial at the family cemetery in Demak Jaya.

Abdul Taib, also known as the Father of Modern Sarawak, died at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur at 4.40 am yesterday. -Bernama