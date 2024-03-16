Stray elephant involved in crash captured - Police

KUALA TERENGGANU: A female elephant, involved in an accident with a vehicle in Kampung Kolam, Setiu, near here last night, was captured today.

Setiu district police chief, DSP Afandi Husin, said that the elephant was captured by the Besut Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan), around Telaga Papan, Setiu at 1 this afternoon.

“It was caught in an area of oil palm plantations, near a village, which is about 20 kilometres (km) from the location of the accident.

“The elephant will be relocated either in Gerik, Perak or Hulu Terengganu, away from human settlements,” he said when contacted by Bernama, today.

Earlier, Bernama reported that Sharul Azma Che Samaon, 42, escaped unhurt when the Porsche Cayenne he was driving crashed into a stray elephant in the middle of the road at KM45, Kampung Kolam, on Jalan Kuala Terengganu - Kampung Raja, last night.

However, the vehicle’s windscreen, bumpers and lights were damaged in the incident, in addition to dents in the bonnet and fenders.

The elephant was seen roaming in the area at 6.30 pm yesterday and was reported to have been injured in the leg, and fell at the scene before fleeing into the nearby forest about 10 minutes later.