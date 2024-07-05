Student development needs to be evaluated holistically - Fadhlina

NILAI: The entire development of students needs to be viewed holistically which includes taking into account academic studies, co-curriculum activities as well as their potential in other fields.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the National Level Co-Curriculum Carnival (KOKUM Carnival) is among the ministry’s efforts to ensure student achievement and development are in line with academic achievement, uniformed bodies and several other potentials.

According to her, the involvement of students in exploring other fields related to innovation and creativity is important to focus on the student’s development.

“I am optimistic in education; we should not just look at one aspect only. Therefore, the Co-Curriculum Carnival is among the ministry’s efforts to ensure the development of students...the development of children goes hand in hand not only in academics but in other potentials,“ she told reporters when officiating KOKUM Carnival 2024 here today.

“The MOE (Ministry of Education) always looks at the development of students in various aspects and field and celebrates all their potential.”

She said over 300 students attended the carnival which was the best platform to encourage students to deepen their interests (in other fields), in addition to excelling in their academic studies.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said the MOE is currently also focusing on the country’s direction in education reforms by creating various special committees to deal with issues related to education.

My main focus is to ensure educational reform is carried out smoothly. We ask all interested parties to come together with the MOE to discuss appropriate programmes because education issues involve all parties, and all views are celebrated,“ she said.

She also said the MOE introduced the Parliamentary Follow-up Programme that is currently focused on solving the issues of dilapidated schools, school maintenance and student development.

Also present at the event were Education director-general Azman Adnan and Negeri Sembilan Educational Department director Datuk Dr Roslan Hussin.