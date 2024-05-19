Tabling of Cyber Security Bill projected for year end - Teo

SEREMBAN: Deputy Minister of Communications, Teo Nie Ching, announced that the Cyber Security Bill is projected to be tabled by the end of this year at the latest.

She stated that the ministry is reviewing various aspects of the bill and seeking feedback from the Attorney General’s Chambers and several other ministries before submitting it for Cabinet approval.

“We recently concluded our third meeting on the bill, chaired by the Minister of Communications, Fahmi Fadzil, and the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, on May 14 at the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission office.

“As of now, I can report that the draft is approximately 60 percent complete. We aim to table it at Parliament in July, but if that timeline is not feasible, we will ensure it is tabled by the final parliamentary session at the end of the year,“ she explained.

Teo, also DAP Wanita chief, spoke to reporters after the Negeri Sembilan Wanita DAP Division regular group meeting, which included representatives from eight divisions.

Teo stated that the bill aims to ensure that all platform providers in the country adhere to Standard Operating Procedures and facilitate authorities in obtaining information and conducting investigations related to online security issues.

She noted that the ministry also plans to update existing legislation to improve it and close as many loopholes as possible.

In March, Teo reported that the Cabinet had decided to introduce the Cyber Security Bill and instructed the Ministry of Communications and the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department to study its necessity.

On a separate note, Teo, who also serves as DAP’s National Publicity secretary, announced that the “Her Lead” programme would be organised to identify and develop leadership talents among Wanita DAP. It is scheduled for June 20 and 23 in the capital.

“The programme is open to all women, with a target of 25 to 30 participants. We will then select 10 individuals with the highest potential for a mentor-mentee programme, honing their skills for at least a year.

“This is to ensure they understand the roles of Members of Parliament, State Assemblymen, and government functions. Additionally, for future elections, we can recommend qualified female candidates to party leaders, eliminating the excuse of not having suitable candidates,“ she explained.

She highlighted that DAP aims to be the first party to achieve the goal of having 30 percent of women in government leadership roles.