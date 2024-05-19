Zii Jia among besties who inspires me to keep going – Jin Wei

KUALA LUMPUR: Those who follow professional women’s singles shuttler Goh Jin Wei on social media are likely aware of her close bond with fellow Malaysian shuttlers Lee Zii Jia, Soh Wooi Yik, and Lai Pei Jing.

Not only do they frequently spend time together dining or traveling, but their support has also been instrumental in keeping Jin Wei motivated both on and off the court.

Despite not yet securing any World Tour titles, the former two-time world junior champion said Zii Jia, Wooi Yik and Pei Jing consistently inspire her to persevere through tough times.

“If my friends get good results, I feel proud. Like Zii Jia, he too had his bad days but now he is bouncing back. I learnt a lot and feel so proud of three of them.

“I believe there’s still hope to win. I am firm in not thinking about losing and giving up because that is not a good and right mindset for all athletes,” she told reporters after a court testing session for the Malaysia Masters 2024 in Axiata Arena, here, today.

Zii Jia rose to fame and cemented status as the current best men’s singles in the country when he clinched the All England 2021 title in Birmingham while Wooi Yik, who formed men’s doubles partnership with Aaron Chia created history as the first Malaysians to win world championships title in 2022 edition in Japan.

Mixed doubles player Pei Jing, on the other hand, had won just one World Tour title with Tan Kian Meng, at the Korea Open 2022 as well as the Singapore Open 2019 runner-up.

Jin Wei, whose best result in World Tour was being runner-up in Vietnam Open 2022, has yet to gain her real form since undergoing colectomy surgery in 2019 due to a stomach ailment.

In the meantime, the 24-year-old, said she usually disregarded negative comments from netizens and draws motivation solely from positive feedback to keep her fighting spirit high.

The Penangite, who will be making her Olympic Games debut in Paris 2024, also said the Malaysia Masters, which kicks off on May 21-26, is a good platform for her to prepare for the world’s biggest mutli-sports games.

This, she said, was due to the fact that there are quite a number of shuttlers participating in the Super 500 event, will also take part in the upcoming Olympics.

The current world number 32 will play the winner from qualifying stage in the opening round of Malaysia Masters 2024.

Meanwhile, national men’s singles player, Leong Jun Hao, is wary of the challenge posed by his first-round opponent and world number 33 Lei Lan Xi of China at the Malaysia Masters 2024.

The 24-year-old, who lost once to Lan Xi, aims to improve his performance in the critical stage after enduring a setback in the Thailand Open 2024 in Bangkok.

The world number 37 was sent packing in second round by host player and reigning world champion, Kunlavut Vitidsarn 22-20, 14-21, 21-23.