Grab glitch shows RM1,500 fares, users react with shock & memes

A widespread technical glitch on the Grab ride-hailing app stunned users across Malaysia and Singapore yesterday, displaying inflated fares exceeding RM1,500 for short journeys that typically cost under RM50.

The bizarre pricing error went viral after Reddit user @chocolatetequila shared a screenshot showing a fare of RM1,516 for a 14-kilometre ride from Subang Jaya to Damansara, captioning it “Is this normal for Malaysia?”

The post quickly gained traction as other users began sharing similar screenshots of exorbitant prices, sparking widespread discussion and humorous reactions across social media platforms.

A Grab spokesman attributed the elevated rates to a temporary display glitch, with fares returning to normal as of about 12.20pm. The company confirmed that the technical issue affected multiple markets simultaneously, with prices jumping about a hundred times from usual rates.

Crucially, Grab clarified that the glitch was purely a display error and did not affect actual bookings or charges to users.

Malaysian users were quick to document the unusual fares. User @xXStrikerleoXx shared an image showing a “Standard” ride from Putrajaya priced at RM1,011, writing: “No, the app has issues right now, currently can’t order because prices are 1k. Send help. Edit: fixed now.”

Another user, @bruhddaa, posted a KLCC-to-Damansara route priced at RM1,015, quipping: “I’ll just drive there instead.”

The absurd pricing sparked creativity among users, with many turning to humor to cope with the shock. User @insertfakenames joked: “With that price I expect a private jet to come and pick me up.”

Another, @immunedata, remarked: “I bet there’s a tourist traveling around SEA who is losing track of currency conversion rates and books without thinking.”

The glitch wasn’t limited to Malaysia. User @RedguardHaziq noted: “Singapore also had this weird surge. 5km had us paying the same amount in RM. Probably system related.”

@Panda_Blue-88 shared a Singapore screenshot showing fares above S$1,500, adding: “Maybe Grab was thinking in Rupees.”

Grab responded quickly to user complaints, resolving the technical issue within hours of the first reports. The company issued an apology for the inconvenience caused by what it described as a temporary system malfunction.

The incident highlights the critical importance of robust testing in ride-hailing apps, where pricing algorithms can significantly impact user experience and trust.