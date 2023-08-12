Sultan Ibrahim mingles with 3,000 Johoreans at tea reception in Mersing

JOHOR BAHRU: More than 3,000 people in the Mersing district turned out to welcome the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at a tea reception while the Sultan later mingled with the people of Mersing and Kota Tinggi at the Mersing Stadium today.

According to a post on His Majesty’s official Facebook, Sultan Ibrahim’s arrival was greeted with quite a stir of excitement besides being feted to a string of cultural performances.

For a resident of Mersing, Sakdiah Abd Rahman, 65, it was the first time she attended an official tea ceremony and was equally excited to see the people mingle with His Majesty.

“Menjunjung kasih (sincere wishes and felicitations) to His Majesty the Sultan of Johor for inviting us, the rakyat, to this event. Actually, I count myself most fortunate because His Majesty is a Sultan and is very close to the hearts of the people.

“Patik prays for Tuanku Sultan to enjoy a long life and may he always be blessed with good health,” she said in a message.

Meanwhile, the event was also attended by Johor State Secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani; Kota Tinggi district officer Datin Paduka Hazlina Jalil and Mersing district officer Mohammed Shakib Ali.–Bernama