IPOH: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, today graced the opening of the second meeting of the 15th State Legislative Assembly at Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here.

Sultan Nazrin and the Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim were greeted on arrival by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, and Perak State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid.

The State Legislative Assembly sitting will commence from Monday until Thursday.-Bernama