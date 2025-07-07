Malaysia urges global action for Gaza justice at BRICS summit

RIO DE JANEIRO: Malaysia has reiterated its call for global intervention to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the ongoing oppression faced by the Iranian people.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasized the need for collective action during his speech at the BRICS Leaders’ Summit.

Speaking at the summit’s intervention session, Anwar urged the BRICS nations to champion justice and reject all forms of oppression. He stressed that the world’s future should be built on cooperation rather than geopolitical divisions.

“The world’s future must not be dictated by bloc rivalries or geopolitical division. Instead, it should be shaped by a spirit of cooperation, shared prosperity, and a collective commitment to a just, secure, and inclusive digital future for all,“ he said.

The summit, which focuses on multilateralism, global economic reforms, and ethical AI governance, also saw Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva addressing conflicts in Gaza, Iran, and Ukraine. Lula condemned both Hamas’ actions and Israel’s military operations in Gaza, calling for an end to the occupation and the establishment of a Palestinian state within 1967 borders.

“Absolutely nothing justifies the terrorist actions perpetrated by Hamas. We cannot remain indifferent to the genocidal practices by Israel in Gaza, the indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians, and the use of starvation as a weapon of war,“ Lula stated.

The Brazilian leader also highlighted the importance of dialogue for resolving the Ukraine conflict and praised past UN peacekeeping successes, such as in East Timor. - Bernama