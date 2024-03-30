Sungai Buloh JMKU offers up to 50 % discount on kitchen, Raya items

SUNGAI BULOH: A discount of up to 50 per cent on kitchen essentials and Raya items is a special attraction of the MADANI Sales Programme for Cooperatives and Entrepreneurs (JMKU), held in conjunction with Aidilfitri at the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) Hall in Paya Jaras here today.

Deputy Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister Datuk R. Ramanan said the special discount was aimed at easing the burden of living costs faced by the people, especially Muslims who are preparing for Aidilfitri.

“Today, the Malaysian Cooperative Societies Commission (SKM) receives the cooperation from 12 cooperative operators to participate in the JMKU programme that offers basic daily essentials with a discount starting at 30 per cent.

“In addition, I as Sungai Buloh MP will add a special discount for Sungai Buloh residents so that this JMKU programme will offer the cheapest prices in the whole country,“ he said when launching the JMKU programme in conjunction with Aidilfitri here.

It was organised by the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development (KUSKOP) through SKM in collaboration with the Sungai Buloh parliamentary constituency service centre.

Among the essential items sold at the programme are chicken, eggs, Raya cookies, frozen food, meat, vegetables and clothes.

Ramanan said that the MADANI Sales programme would continue and be held several times throughout the year for the people of Sungai Buloh.

“I myself will sponsor to provide more savings for essential goods that will be sold later,“ he said.

He also handed over a mock cheque for RM6.15 million to 13 recipients of cooperatives and entrepreneurs to finance their business development.

In other development, Ramanan said that this year’s JMKU programme had recorded a total of RM1.1 million in sales to 38 cooperatives appointed as sales operators as of March 26.

To date, a total of 13 JMKU programmes have been implemented in 12 parliamentary constituencies.