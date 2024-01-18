Swift action prevented Linggi LRA from being contaminated - MB

SEREMBAN: Swift action by the relevant departments in detecting and identifying the source of the black fluid flow, believed to be engine oil, before it entered Sungai Linggi yesterday, successfully prevented the Linggi Water Treatment Plant (LRA) from being contaminated.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the Linggi Water Treatment Plant, which supplies water to 47,000 consumers, was still operating at 100 per cent capacity after observations up to 8 am this morning.

“The Negeri Sembilan Water Regulatory Agency (BKSANS) received a complaint from the Negeri Sembilan Department of Environment (JASNS) about pollution in the Sungai Linggi in a drain in the Kampung Bemban Hilir area here at 1.48 pm yesterday.

“Following the complaint, JASNS together with BKSANS and other agencies, including Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan (SAINS) and the Seremban Municipal Council (MBS), immediately mobilised a team to conduct further investigations,“ he told reporters after inspecting the Linggi LRA here today.

He said water samples were taken by the relevant authorities, with the case being investigated for water pollution.

Aminuddin said strict action will be taken against irresponsible parties whose actions have an impact on treated water supply.–Bernama