T’ganu tourism anticipates 40,000 visitors to Pelita Raya programme

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu State Tourism Department anticipates an estimated 40,000 visitors at the Pelita Raya Terengganu 2024 (Peliter@TTI 2024) programme at Taman Tamadun Islam.

Director Ahmad Ridzwan Abdul Rahman said the five-day programme, which began on March 17, is themed “Tradisi Diwarisi, Comeynya Peliter Itu” and features the concept of lighted pelita (oil lamps) along the shore line.

He said 10 entries were received from the eight district offices of Kuala Terengganu, Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Marang, Dungun, Kemaman and Hulu Terengganu.

“The two others are the Terengganu State Economic Development Corporation and the Terengganu State Museum Board. The total prizes amount to RM11,500.

“The pelita raya programme is an annual tradition that is held with different themes and concepts to promote diversity and draw the public,“ he told reporters here today.

The department has also organised a photo and video competition, with a total of RM2,500 in prizes.

“The competition is open to all visitors starting March 19. Participants just need to upload their photos or videos on Facebook or TikTok with the hashtags #PeliterTTI2024, #BeautifulTerengganuMalaysia and #TerengganuDokRilek,“ he explained. - Bernama