Taib Mahmud laid to rest in full state honours in Demak Jaya

KUCHING: Former Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud was laid to rest with full state honours at the family cemetery in Demak Jaya here after the Zohor prayers today.

The Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and his son, Pengiran Muda Abdul Mateen Bolkiah, Sarawak Governor Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg were among the dignitaries who attended the state funeral.

The recitation of the talkin was done by Sarawak Grand Imam Datuk Mustapha Kamal Ahmad Fauzi before the Sarawak flag, as the highest honour of the state government, was presented to Abdul Taib’s second wife, Toh Puan Ragad Kurdi Taib.

Abdul Taib was buried next to the grave of his first wife Datuk Patinggi Puan Sri Laila Taib who died of cancer on April 29, 2009.

Earlier, Abdul Taib’s remains were brought for a lying-in-state at the State Legislative Assembly to allow members of the public, dignitaries and Cabinet members to pay their last respects. The funeral prayer was held at the Demak Mosque near his residence.

Abdul Taib, also known as the Father of Modern Sarawak, breathed his last at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur at 4.40 am yesterday.

The state government has declared a two-day mourning period, with flags to be flown at half-mast throughout Sarawak, and all entertainment events postponed.-Bernama