Teenage boy reported missing in Bukit Broga found dead

KUALA LUMPUR: A teenage boy was found dead today after he was reported missing during a recreational activity at Bukit Broga, Semenyih, yesterday.

Adi Putra Affendi, 16, went on the outing accompanied by his guardian, in his 40s, and two friends, both aged 13.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the victim, his guardian and two friends began their hike at around 7.50 am, only realising he was missing at 12.30 pm.

“The boy was found unconscious in a rocky area near the hiking trail after a 19-hour search and rescue operation. He was confirmed dead by ambulance personnel at around 3.40 pm today,“ he said in a statement.

Mohd Zaid said the victim’s body was taken to Kajang Hospital and the case has been classified as a sudden death.

He urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Sub-Inspector Mohd Yusoff Nor at 019-9132784 to assist with the investigation.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said rescuers found the victim at 2.50 pm today, adding that he was believed to have fallen into a 10-metre-deep ravine, some 100 metres from the Bukit Broga entrance.

He noted that the operation, employing the sweeping searching method, covered a 1.5-kilometre area from Peak 1 to Peak 3.

The operation involved a team from the Semenyih Fire and Rescue Station, along with the police, mountain guides, forest rangers, the Civil Defence Force (APM) and volunteer fire brigades.