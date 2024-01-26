Telcos asked to improve service in Melaka - Fahmi

MELAKA: Telecommunication service providers have been asked to take immediate action to overcome the issue of dropped calls for mobile phones, especially in Melaka, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the problem of dropped calls also happened during the Cellular Service Quality Test (voice calls) conducted on a river cruise along Sungai Melaka in Banda Hilir here today.

The test in the popular tourist area was conducted by six mobile network service providers, namely CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, Unifi Mobile (TM Tech), Yes (YTL Communication) and Telekom Malaysia.

“During the test conducted on the route from the Hotel Casa del Rio jetty to Taman Pengkalan Rama, five dropped calls were recorded.

“At the same time, wireless broadband download speed tests were also conducted along the route and on average, it registered more than 100Mbps for all the service providers,“ he told reporters after conducting the test along the 4.5-kilometre route.

Also present for the test were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Isa, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) director-general Datuk Suhaimi Sulaiman, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) editor-in-chief (assuming duties of chief executive officer) Nur-Ul Afida Kamaludin, MCMC state coordination division chief Bukhari Yahya and state Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communications Committee chairman Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan.

Fahmi said the Communications Ministry would ask the relevant service providers to report their work improvements to the ministry through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“MCMC will also continue to monitor this matter throughout the first quarter of 2024 and submit reports to the Communications Ministry,“ he added.

He said the test session was aimed at improving cellular service quality in Melaka in line with the state government’s initiative to actively organise the Visit Melaka Year 2024.

Melaka was the second state to conduct the test session after the first was held from Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur to the Communications Ministry in Putrajaya on Jan 9 this year. - Bernama