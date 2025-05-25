KUALA LUMPUR: The partnership between ASEAN and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) offers a valuable opportunity to strengthen ties between Southeast Asia and the Middle East in the shared pursuit of peace, prosperity and progress, said Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo.

In his opening remarks at the ASEAN-GCC Ministerial Meeting, Enrique underscored the strategic potential of both regional blocs, citing ASEAN’s combined population of approximately 700 million and its significant contribution to the global economy through its collective gross domestic product (GDP).

He also expressed optimism about the ongoing dialogue, saying ASEAN looks forward to productive discussions and concrete outcomes from the meeting.

“We recall the historic convening of the inaugural ASEAN-GCC Summit in Riyadh in October 2023, during which our leaders adopted the joint statement that laid the foundation for the elevation and expansion of the ASEAN-GCC partnership.

“At the same summit, our leaders also welcomed the ASEAN-GCC Framework for Cooperation 2024-2028, which outlines concrete measures and joint activities to deepen collaboration and deliver real benefits to people,” he said.

Today’s ASEAN-GCC Ministerial Meeting, chaired by the Philippines, is part of a series of engagements taking place alongside the 46th ASEAN Summit.

Nine foreign ministers from ASEAN member states (except Myanmar) and six GCC countries, namely Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), participated in the meeting.

Manalo also highlighted the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, to be adopted by regional leaders tomorrow, as a bold statement of shared ambition to build a more people-centred and forward-looking ASEAN over the next two decades.

“This region recorded 4.8 per cent growth in GDP and is projected to achieve 4.7 per cent this year. However, recent external developments, including the introduction of unilateral tariffs by the United States, have caused deep concerns.

“Responding to these challenges. ASEAN has adopted an approach that prioritises constructive dialogue and upholding the rules based on the multilateral trading system,” he said.

The 46th ASEAN Summit and its related meetings, being held under Malaysia’s 2025 Chairmanship theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, are expected to address a wide range of pressing regional and international issues, including political and security matters.

This year marks Malaysia’s fifth time chairing the regional bloc, having previously held the ASEAN chairmanship in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.

In conjunction with the summit, two pivotal high-level engagements, namely the 2nd ASEAN-GCC Summit and the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, will also be convened, serving as strategic platforms to advance regional and inter-regional cooperation.