Telegram providing good cooperation in supervising platform - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The operator of Telegram is cooperating well with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in supervising the platform, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said among the cooperation given included issues of online security such as scams and online gambling by taking down related content or channels.

“But one of the problems we face is when one channel is closed, another channel is opened. Online gambling operators are often very creative.

“So, we are also discussing more sustainable ways to combat scams and online gambling not only on the Telegram application but also on many other social media and online messaging applications,“ he told reporters at an eye health screening programme in Lembah Pantai, here today.

ALSO READ: Avoid becoming victims of ‘Telegram takeover’

In addition to security issues, Fahmi said Telegram also cooperated in removing content that violates the Copyright Act.

“For example, the Layang Layang Perkahwinan television series can be found on this application,“ Fahmi said.

On March 2, Fahmi held a meeting with Telegram Chief Executive Officer Pavel Durov in Dubai to discuss issues involving the social media platform, which has approximately 15 million users in Malaysia.

Regarding the eye health screening program, Fahmi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Lembah Pantai, said about 150 residents from Taman Sri Sentosa participated in the programme organised by the Rotary Club of Pantai Valley in collaboration with the Lembah Pantai parliamentary service centre.

In addition to eye screenings using virtual reality (VR) technology, the programme also provided basic medical examinations, reflexology massages, and free haircuts. - Bernama