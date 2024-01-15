Tengku Hassanal arrives in Kuching for five-day visit

KUCHING: The Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix), arrived at the Kuching International Airport (LTAK) today for a five-day official visit to Sarawak.

Tengku Hassanal’s arrival at 2.47 pm was welcomed by Sarawak’s Deputy Energy and Environmental Sustainability Minister Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

During his visit, Tengku Hassanal is scheduled to visit several locations including Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (PETROS), Menara Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) and the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre.

He is also expected to visit the Borneo Cultures Museum here tomorrow before attending a state banquet which will also be attended by the Premier of Sarawak, Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Also present to greet Tengku Hassanal’s arrival was the Deputy State Secretary (Administration) Datuk Buckland Bangik and several other distinguished guests. -Bernama