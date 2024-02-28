Tengku Hassanal to engage with the people through Sg Pahang Expedition

KUANTAN: The Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’yatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, is set to engage with the people through ‘Ekspedisi Mahkota Mudik Sungai Pahang 2024’ which will take place from March 3-6.

Pahang Communications and Multimedia, Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman Fadzli Mohamad Kamal said Tengku Hassanal had consented to join the expedition, scheduled to start from Pekan Riverfront to Tanjung Gahai, Lipis, covering a distance of approximately 400 kilometres.

His Highness will traverse the districts of Pekan, Maran, Bera, Temerloh, Jerantut, and Lipis via the river before engaging with the people through various activities, including camping sessions at the Chenor Warisan Campsite in Maran and Kampung Gintong, Jerantut.

“In addition, various sports events, community celebrations, and aid distribution will also be held,“ he said during a press conference held today.

The expedition involves 18 boats and 150 participants, comprising teams from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Pahang Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, and Tourism Pahang.

Meanwhile, Fadzli said that about 50,000 motorsports fans were expected to throng Serambi Teruntum here in conjunction with the RXZ Fighter event on March 1 and 2.

“The response received so far is encouraging as about 10,000 T-shirts of the event have already been sold,“ he said. - Bernama