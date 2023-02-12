Tengku Permaisuri Selangor graces World #QuranConvention

SEPANG: Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin today attended The World #QuranConvention 4.0.

The programme is organised by the Warisan Ummah Ikhlas Foundation (WUIF), in collaboration with Bayyinah Institute, and held at the Movenpick Hotel and Convention Centre, KLIA, here.

Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, who arrived at the venue at 9.15 am, was welcomed by WUIF founder Datuk Hussamuddin Yaacob and its chief executive officer Marhaini Yusoff.

She was at the event for almost two hours, during which she visited booths displaying various exhibits by participating agencies, and also attended a discussion, titled ‘Studying the Quran: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow”.

Among the panel members at the discussion were World #Quran Convention director Ustaz Nouman Ali Khan, Founder of Ibn ‘Ashur Centre Dr Sohaib Saeed, DPhil Scholar at Centre for Muslim-Christian Studies, University of Oxford, Saqib Hussain, and Amanie Group founder and executive chairman Tan Sri Dr Mohd Daud Bakar.

The one-day event, themed ‘Serve To Be Served: A Divine Guidance From Surah al-Insaan’ and focused on the importance of serving the ummah based on the teachings of the Quran involved 1,800 participants, including those from abroad.

The World #QuranConvention under the auspices of the Department of Islamic Development (Jakim) is an initiative to encourage the ummah to interact with the Quran by reading, understanding and implementing its teachings to shape their thoughts and character based on the Quran and Hadith.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, in his opening speech, said the strategy of Malaysia MADANI echoed the sacred teachings found in Surah al-Insaan.

He said Malaysia MADANI is a ‘serving-the-people’ policy which promotes nationwide harmony, fair treatment, wealth sharing and compassionate administration.

“Malaysia MADANI embodies a governance model centred on ‘al-Insaan, that is, humanity’ — one which fulfils the requirements of justice through principles and moralities that promote understanding, compassion, esteem, mutual respect, and affection towards others,“ he said.–Bernama