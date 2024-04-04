Teo: 1,938 ‘Info On Wheels’ programmes conducted since January

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications Ministry, through the Information Department (JaPen), has organised 1,938 Info On Wheels (IOW) programmes from January until March 3 this year to increase public understanding of the Malaysia MADANI concept.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching (pix) said that besides the IOW programme, which involves community engagement by JaPen, the ministry has implemented several other programmes, including Jiwa MADANI, Kita MADANI, and Infiesta Pentarama programmes.

“Additionally, the Broadcasting Department (RTM) consistently disseminates the Malaysia MADANI concept through various materials such as capsules, public service announcements and talk shows,” she said during the question and answer session in Dewan Negara today.

She was responding to a question from Senator Amir Md Ghazali, who wanted to know the effectiveness of the ministry’s strategies in conveying understanding about the policies, agenda, and achievements of the MADANI Government’s administration from 2023 until the present.

Teo also said that 125 talk show programmes on Malaysia MADANI featuring selected guests were aired on all 34 national and state radio stations.

She said information was also shared via infographics and videographics from various ministries on the digital media platforms of RTM, Bernama, and JaPen.

Some 18 exhibitions showcasing the Malaysia MADANI concept will be organised nationwide this year, she added.

Meanwhile, Teo said the government has never marginalised creative industry practitioners from the Indian community and has offered various support initiatives such as financing facilities, market access, promotions and capacity building through agencies under the ministry.

She highlighted that MyCreative Ventures Sdn Bhd has provided various financing facilities under CENDANA, the National Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA), the Malaysian Creative Industry Stimulus Package (PRISMA) and the National People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (PEMULIH) initiatives to assist those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that RTM has also organised talent search programmes such as Bintang MINNAL and the Limpahan Cahaya programme during the Deepavali celebrations and others.

Teo said this in response to a question from Senator Datuk Dr R. Nelson regarding special programmes to ensure that Indian artistes can generate income to sustain their livelihoods, considering they have been marginalised since the onset of COVID-19.