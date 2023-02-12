Teoh Lay Fung appointed new honorary consul of Chile in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Newly appointed honorary consul of Chile in Penang Datin Teoh Lay Fung pledged her commitment to enhancing diplomatic relations as well as fostering better ties between Chile and Malaysia, especially in Penang.

Teoh who is a lawyer also committed to play a role as a bridge between Penang and Chile, working to build strong bonds across all levels of society from the people to the leaders, government officials, business leaders, and other stakeholders.

“I know that His Excellency (Ambassador of the Republic of Chile in Malaysia Jaime Munoz Sandoval) has been actively strategizing to enhance bilateral ties between Chile and Malaysia across multiple sectors which includes trade, investment, tourism, culture, and people connectivity.

“As the Honorary Consul, I shall do my best to assist my embassy, and to perform my responsibility and role to achieve these goals,” said Teoh earlier in her speech during the inauguration ceremony in a hotel, here tonight.

Representing the Penang government at the ceremony was Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Also present was Ambassador of the Republic of Chile in Malaysia Jaime Munoz Sandoval.

Chile and Malaysia have a long and good diplomatic relationship since 1979, while Malaysia-Chile Free Trade Agreement (MCFTA) is the first bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Malaysia and a Latin American country, which was signed on November 13, 2010.

Teoh said she would also want to take the opportunity to encourage Malaysian and Penang investors to explore many opportunities that Chile has to offer and vice versa.

“I am committed to working with the businesses and people of both countries and to help them achieve their goals mutually,” she added.

Meanwhile, Chow said the opening of the Chilean Honorary Consulate in Penang will boost potential in collaboration opportunities between both countries, in the fields of commerce, services, investment and cultural exchanges.

He said, Chile is the second in the Group of Latin American Caribbean countries (GRULAC) to have set up an honorary consulate here after Brazil.

“The distance between the streets of Santiago and our Gurney Drive may not be for the faint hearted, but I hope the opening of the Chilean Honorary Consulate will be a step closer in enhancing Penang’s appeal as a holiday destination for our Chilean friends,” he said.

“I believe there is much potential collaboration opportunities that may mutually benefit both our countries, be it in the fields of commerce, services, investment or cultural exchanges,” Chow said.–Bernama