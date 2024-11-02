Terengganu records 98 commercial crime cases in a week

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu recorded 98 commercial crime reports within a week, from Feb 4 to 10, involving losses of RM666,577.20.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan said that it was a drop of 38 cases compared with 136 reports received in the previous week.

Out of the total, 21 investigation papers have been opened, involving 25 reports related to missing money in victims’ bank accounts.

“Kuala Terengganu recorded 13 cases, Besut (six), Dungun (four) and one case each in Hulu Terengganu and Kemaman,” he said in a statement today.

Mazli said that the victims had lodged a police report after receiving a short message system (SMS) from their respective financial institutions, informing them that transactions had taken place in their accounts.

“They are suspected of being a victim of phishing or a link in which the account contains an Android Package (APK) file in the form of malware.

“Apart from that, there are also victims who provided the One Time Password (OTP) number when asked by the scammers,” he said.

He urged the public against clicking on any links which are not verified to be valid, especially those with invalid APKs.

“Do not share ATM card details, Transaction Authorisation Code (TAC) or OTP with anyone, even for various reasons,” he said.

Earlier, Mazli also explained that the incident of missing money in bank accounts, involving several individuals in Dungun, was caused by scammers or fraud syndicates, and had nothing to do with the Central Database Hub (PADU) system, as claimed by viral posts. - Bernama