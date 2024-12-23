Melaka records 12 home contractor fraud cases with claims over RM200,000

MELAKA: A total of 12 fraud cases involving home contractors, with claims amounting to RM237,794, have been recorded in Melaka from Jan 1 to today, compared to 16 cases with claims totalling over RM445,000 last year.

Melaka Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) director Norena Jaafar said nine of the 12 claims filed with the Tribunal For Consumer Claims Malaysia (TTPM) have been resolved, while three are still being processed.

“TTPM handles various consumer-related cases, including scams involving mechanics and umrah packages. This year, most cases involved home contractors, primarily related to construction or repair works.

“Fraud cases involving home contractors often occur because homeowners hire unregistered contractors, connect with them through third parties or social media platforms like Facebook or fail to document agreements properly,” she told reporters here today.

She was met after the launch of the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme for Christmas 2024, officiated by state Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Allex Seah Shoo Chin.

Norena said that for cases filed under TTPM, the total losses from home contractor fraud were below RM50,000 each, and the claims were filed under the Consumer Protection Act 1999.

She said that although there has been a decrease in contractor-related loss claims this year, the public is advised to be cautious when selecting contractors and ensure they are licensed and have a good track record.

Overall, she said 371 claims across various categories were filed with TTPM from Jan 1 to date, an increase from 361 claims filed last year.

In another development, Norena said that 343 consumer-related cases were filed under various KPDN acts between Jan 1 and Dec 20 this year, resulting in compound fines of RM248,300 and seizures valued at RM775,815.15.

“The highest number of cases were recorded under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 at 164, with fines totalling RM53,100 and seizures worth RM2,269.85.

“We also inspected 28,808 business premises and received 1,639 complaints this year,” she said.