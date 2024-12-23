SUNGAI Petani-born Thamaraj Vasudevan made history as the first Malaysian Indian to win gold at the World Pencak Silat Championships in Abu Dhabi.

Thamaraj defeated Uzbekistan’s Khudoyberdiev Diyorbek in the Putera free category final at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) on Sunday (Dec 22).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi congratulated 29-year-old Thamaraj on his win.

“I am thrilled to witness the victory of Thamaraj Vasudevan, a Malaysian silat athlete who made history by winning the 20th World Pencak Silat Championship in the free category for men in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

“In the final of the free category, Thamaraj delivered an outstanding performance, defeating Uzbekistan’s Khudoyberdiev Diyorbek to bring home a highly significant gold medal for the country.

“In addition to Thamaraj’s victory, the national silat team also achieved remarkable results. The senior team earned six gold medals, nine silver medals, and four bronze medals, while the junior team also excelled, bringing home five gold medals, four silver medals, and four bronze medals,” said Zahid on a social media post.