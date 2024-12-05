Terengganu Sultan officiates Sultan Zainal Abidin Hospital

KUALA NERUS: The Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin officiated the opening of Sultan Zainal Abidin Hospital (HoSZA) today in conjunction with his 62nd birthday celebration.

Accompanying the Sultan were the Sultanah of Terengganu, Sultanah Nur Zahirah and the Yang Dipertuan Muda of Terengganu, Tengku Muhammad Ismail.

Also present at the ceremony were Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and Higher Education Deputy Minister Datuk Ts. Mustapha Sakmud.

HoSZA, handed over to Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) on Feb 7, 2022, offers advanced imaging services utilising state-of-the-art technology, including 3 Tesla Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and 256-slice Computed Tomography (CT). These cutting-edge technologies ensure precise diagnosis and efficient treatment for all patients.

In the field of sub-specialty surgery, HoSZA provides premier services in colorectal and urology surgeries and through collaboration with the National Heart Institute (IJN), the hospital also offers comprehensive cardiology services, including non-invasive coronary and percutaneous procedures.

HoSZA is currently in phase 2 of expansion, planning to add more facilities and beds, bringing the total capacity to 400 beds. It also offers hyperbaric medical services for the treatment of various health conditions using high-pressure oxygen therapy.

The close collaboration between UniSZA’s Faculty of Medicine and Healthcare Services enhances research and scientific development at HoSZA. The hospital’s patient-centred learning approach allows medical students to learn practical knowledge and skills through real-life patient experiences.

In his speech, Ahmad Samsuri expressed confidence that HoSZA would meet the highest standards of excellence as a Specialist Referral Hospital, comparable to well-established teaching hospitals in Malaysia that have a wide range of services, including medical treatment, surgery and rehabilitation.