KUCHING: The Sarawak Brigade’s General Operations Team (PGA) seized liquor, cigarettes and frozen products worth about RM13.5 million in four separate raids through Op Taring Alpha and Op Taring Chiller, which were carried out in the past two days.

In a statement today, Sarawak Brigade PGA Commander SAC Dr Che Ghazali Che Awang said in the first case, the PGA raided a premises in the Betong district on Sunday and seized 2,169 cartons of white cigarettes and 3,325.4 litres of liquor worth about RM1,689,258 and a 50-year-old local man was detained.

In a separate operation, two local men, aged 28 and 50 respectively, were arrested after raiding a premises in Limbang yesterday, leading to the seizure of 2,550 cartons of white cigarettes and 350 cartons of kretek cigarettes estimated to be worth RM1,563,000.

“Through the third success, in an operation carried out at a premises in the Sibu district on Monday, the PGA managed to arrest two local men and a woman aged between 36 and 65 years old,“ he said.

Che Ghazali said the arrests also led to the seizure of 25,039 kilograms (kg) of frozen chicken, 350 kg of frozen meat, two containers, two forklifts, three trucks and a van with a total value of RM2,339,974.

According to him, another operation carried out in Sibu on Monday successfully led to the seizure of 18,000 cartons of white cigarettes worth about RM7,920,000.

“All arrests and seizures have been handed over to the District Headquarters and Sibu Branch Veterinary Department for further action under Section 135 (1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 and the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999,“ he added.